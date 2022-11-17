Police: East Moline firefighter arrested on sexual exploitation charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An East Moline firefighter was arrested on sexual exploitation charges in Iowa, according to police.

The East Moline Police Department and East Moline Fire Department were told on Nov. 16, about a criminal investigation involving East Moline Firefighter Kyle DuPrey, according to a media release. The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

According to police, 35-year-old DuPrey was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor - promotes materials, a Class D felony.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office said they received a Cybertip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Nov. 4 and began an investigation.

The City of East Moline said they take these criminal accusations very seriously, and they have been and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

Fire Chief Rob DeFrance placed Duprey on administrative leave at this time, police said. Since there is reason to believe Duprey may have violated criminal law along with department policy and standards.

According to the release, there will be a full internal investigation done for this incident at the appropriate time.

“We have full confidence in the criminal justice system,” the police department said. “Duprey will be afforded his right to a fair trial and if the allegations against him are proven true, he will face the consequences. There is no further information to provide at this time.”

According to jail records, DuPrey was released on bond on Nov. 16.

