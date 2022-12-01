Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on One Night At A Time World Tour
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, will kick off in March in Australia and New Zealand, with HARDY produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring.
Wallen comes back stateside with a show on April 15 in Milwaukee, with a stop in Moline at the Vibrant Arena on April 28. He will perform on 39 dates.
“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen said. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”
According to a media release, Wallen named his tour after one-of-three new songs dropping Thursday at midnight on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.”
As on his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music, the media release said.
Tickets will be on sale starting Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.
According to a media release, There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans. For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begin on, Dec. 7.
Full One Night At A Time World Tour Schedule:
- Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#
- Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#
- ^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16
- Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena
- Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*
- Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$
- Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#
- Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$
- Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^
- Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^
- Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#
- Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#
- Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$
- Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#
- Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$
- Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#
- Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#
- Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#
- Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^
- Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#
- Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$
- Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park*$
- Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:
- Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena #
- Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^
- Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #
- Friday, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena #
- Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^
- Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
- Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
- Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
- Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
- Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
* Stadium Dates
^ Festival Dates
# HARDY
$ Parker McCollum
ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates
