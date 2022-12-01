Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on One Night At A Time World Tour

Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.(KWQC/LiveNation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, will kick off in March in Australia and New Zealand, with HARDY produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring.

Wallen comes back stateside with a show on April 15 in Milwaukee, with a stop in Moline at the Vibrant Arena on April 28. He will perform on 39 dates.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen said. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

According to a media release, Wallen named his tour after one-of-three new songs dropping Thursday at midnight on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.”

As on his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music, the media release said.

Tickets will be on sale starting Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.

According to a media release, There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans. For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begin on, Dec. 7.

Full One Night At A Time World Tour Schedule:

  • Sat, April 15                Milwaukee, WI                     American Family Field*#
  • Thurs, April 20            Louisville, KY                      KFC Yum! Center
  • Sat, April 22                Oxford, MS               Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#
  • ^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16
  • Thurs, April 27            Grand Rapids, MI          Van Andel Arena
  • Fri, April 28                 Moline, IL                Vibrant Arena
  • Sat, April 29                Lincoln, NE               Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Thurs, May 4               Jacksonville, FL           VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Fri, May 5                   West Palm Beach, FL       iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sat, May 6                   Tampa, FL                MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Thurs, May 18             Hershey, PA              Hersheypark Stadium*
  • Sat, May 20                 East Rutherford, NJ               MetLife Stadium*$
  • Wed, May 24               Austin, TX               Moody Center
  • Fri, May 26                  Houston, TX                         Minute Maid Park*#
  • Fri, June 2            Atlanta, GA              Truist Park*$
  • Sat, June 3                   Panama City Beach, FL     Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^
  • Fri, June 9            Virginia Beach, VA        Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • Sat, June 10                 Myrtle Beach, SC                  Carolina Country Music Fest^
  • Thurs, June 15             Pittsburgh, PA             PNC Park*#
  • Sat, June 17           Philadelphia, PA          Citizens Bank Park*#
  • Fri, June 23                  Chicago, IL              Wrigley Field*$
  • Fri, June 30                  Detroit, MI               Ford Field*#
  • Fri, July 7                    St. Louis, MO             Busch Stadium*$
  • Sat, July 15                  San Diego, CA            Petco Park*#
  • Thurs, July 20              Phoenix, AZ              Chase Field*#
  • Sat, July 22                  Los Angeles, CA                   SoFi Stadium*#
  • Thurs, Aug 3                Detroit Lakes, MN        WE Fest^
  • Sat, Aug 12                  Columbus, OH            Ohio Stadium*#
  • Fri, Aug 18                  Boston, MA              Fenway Park*$
  • Sat, Aug 26                  Washington, DC                   Nationals Park*$
  • Sat, Oct 7                    Tacoma, WA              Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

  • Wed, March 15            Auckland, NZ            Spark Arena #
  • Sun, March 19             Ipswich, QLD            CMC Rocks ^
  • Tues, March 21            Sydney, NSW            Qudos Bank Arena #
  • Friday, March 24         Melbourne, VIC                    Rod Laver Arena #
  • Sat, Aug 5           Camrose, AB             Big Valley Jamboree^
  • Sat, Sept 16                 Toronto, ON              Budweiser Stage
  • Mon, Sept 18               London, ON              Budweiser Gardens
  • Thurs, Sept 21       Ottawa, ON               Canadian Tire Centre
  • Fri, Sept 22                  Quebec City, QC          Videotron Centre
  • Sat, Sept 23                 Montreal, QC             Bell Centre
  • Thurs, Sept 28       Winnipeg, MB            Canada Life Centre
  • Fri, Sept 29                  Saskatoon, SK            SaskTel Centre
  • Sat, Sept 30                 Calgary, AB              Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Wed, Oct 4                  Vancouver, BC            Rogers Arena

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Plane crash in Batesville, Arkansas
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
Jeremiah Schussler from Davenport was found safe, according to police Tuesday.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport

Latest News

Turning breezy this afternoon
Turning breezy this afternoon
The president urged Congress to intervene to avoid blows to the supply chain and the economy
Quad City Area legislators vote to avoid a railway strike
Two men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting
Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, IL, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline, IL
Two men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting