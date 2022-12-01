Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on One Night At A Time World Tour

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, will kick off in March in Australia and New Zealand, with HARDY produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring.

Wallen comes back stateside with a show on April 15 in Milwaukee, with a stop in Moline at the Vibrant Arena on April 28. He will perform on 39 dates.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen said. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

According to a media release, Wallen named his tour after one-of-three new songs dropping Thursday at midnight on his One Thing At A Time – Sampler: “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.”

As on his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music, the media release said.

Tickets will be on sale starting Dec. 9 at MorganWallen.com.

According to a media release, There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans. For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begin on, Dec. 7.

Full One Night At A Time World Tour Schedule:

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena #

Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^

Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #

Friday, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

