Multiple crews respond to crash on I-80 east of Highway 61 Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded to a crash on Interstate 80 Monday morning.

According to a statement from Davenport Police Department on Monday at approximately 7:23 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were dispatched to I-80 just east of Highway 61 in reference to a single vehicle crash. Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old male, was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident, police said. No further information is available at this time.

