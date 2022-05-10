Amazing health benefits of the sun

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As the days get longer and warmer, Dr. Michael S. Evangel, Chiropractic Physician, highlights seven benefits of the sun.

Many Americans are vitamin D deficient, especially during the winter. So his message is that sunshine is very good for us, but we should also head warnings about overexposure and the importance of protection. But in moderation, sunlight can be very good for us. Among the benefits are the following:

Sunshine balances biorhythms (circadian rhythms) and improves sleep. Light therapy has been shown to be effective against seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and non-seasonal major depression.

UV light produces vitamin D. Vitamin D is important for injury repair and boosts immunity. Also builds strong bones and teeth, osteoporosis prevention and treatment, injury repair, boosts immunity & helps battle COVID-19.

Vitamin D works locally at the cellular level. There are about 20,000 to 25,000 human genes and vitamin D impacts nearly 3,000 of them in some way. Vitamin D can directly activate and deactivate 291 genes.

Vitamin D also plays a major role in neurotransmission. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with a number of neurological and brain disorders, including cognitive dysfunction, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, and depression. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with many diseases and disorders. 40% of Americans are deficient in this vitamin.

Sunlight also produces beta-endorphins, which make you feel better and elevates your mood. Nitric oxide is produced in the skin by sunshine, which can help lower your blood pressure. A whole host of other chemicals are also produced.

Sun exposure also has a number of cardiovascular benefits, causing vasodilation of blood vessels and reducing the risk for peripheral vascular disease and heart attacks.

UV-C is another ultraviolet frequency that is known for its disinfectant properties, killing bacteria, and viruses.

