I-74 bridge to be stamp in 2023

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail.

The I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is one of four bridge stamps. The others are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps with existing photographs.

Other stamp designs released were one for civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, Art of the Skateboard, Florida Everglades for priority mail, and more that can be found on the U.S. Postal Service website.

