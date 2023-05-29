Former East Moline firefighter pleads guilty in federal child porn case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former East Moline firefighter will be sentenced Sept. 20 after pleading guilty in a federal child pornography case.

Kyle Daniel Duprey, 36, of LeClaire, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution and receipt of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

He faces a mandatory sentence of five to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the written plea agreement, an additional charge of distribution and receipt of child pornography will be dismissed.

According to the plea agreement:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the dissemination of child pornography.

During the investigation, deputies found Duprey distributed and received images while at his home and at his work in Illinois.

The initial cybertip showed he used social media to share two child pornography videos with another user on May 4, 2022.

Another tip showed he received and distributed two videos and an image from work and one from his home on Aug. 22, 2021.

Another tip showed he received and distributed 11 videos and four images while at two places of employment in Illinois and at a former home.

Deputies searched Duprey’s home on Nov. 16, 2022, and seized two phones, according to the plea agreement.

Duprey was arrested in November and initially faced charges in Scott County District Court. He later was indicted in federal court.

He later resigned from the fire department.

