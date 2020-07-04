Where you can watch fireworks tonight:

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re on the look for fireworks tonight, there are a few places you and your family could go. As a reminder though, please social distance and bring a mask. The CDC warns these events are high risk.

The Clinton LumberKings will be celebrating the July Fourth holiday with fireworks. As part of social distancing, the LumberKings picnic garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests. They say there will be activities for the entire family with fireworks being shot off around 9:15 P.M.

There will also be fireworks over in Dixon, at Dixon Memorial Park. Organizers say safety is their top priority and concern. They want everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask, plus hand sanitizing stations will be available. They say there will also be a slow pitch and “family fun.”

