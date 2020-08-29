Iowa officials report 1,081 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,081 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 63,112 with a positivity rate of 10.1% and 1,108 deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 624,834 have been tested and 46,394 have recovered in Iowa.

In Scott County, there were 21 additional cases of coronavirus and one additional death. That brings the county’s total to 2,159 positive cases and 20 deaths. 29,488 tests have been conducted, with 1,622 recoveries in the county.

