Sterling business lends a helping hand to storm victims in Kentucky

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Healthcare Plus in Sterling, Illinois is trying to raise money for storm victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

They’re an in-home care service that helps seniors, a business created to help and assist people.

The reason they decided to lend a hand down south is because one of their employees has family in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Allison Bunke, the Lead Supervisor of HCP in Sterling says her co-workers went down to see the damage in Kentucky, only to find the City of Mayfield in devastation

Bunke says when they returned she was asked if there was any thing HCP could do to help.

That’s when the idea came about, to raise money and gather supplies for the victims.

“When one of our teammates is hurting, then also their loved ones are hurting we’re just trying to come together as really a family business that has since branched out, our family business wants to help other families in need,” said Bunke.

HCP is trying to raise $5,000 and collect supplies before they head down Christmas weekend, to spread a little holiday joy.

