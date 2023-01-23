Savanna, IL nominated for USA Today’s ‘10 best’ in two categories

SAVANNA, Illinois (KWQC) - Savanna, Illinois placed in two categories on USA Today’s list of ‘10 best’ nominees.

The city is in the running for “Best Small Town for Adventure” and “Best Midwestern Small Town”. The nominations come from a board at USA Today but it’s up to the public to vote in each category.

Savanna was named the #1 “Best Small Town for Adventure” in 2021 and 2022. This is the first year the city has been nominated for “Best Midwestern Small Town”.

City officials say the town’s outdoor opportunities like Palisades State Park and the Great River Bike Trail draw tourists to the area.

“People want to invest in our community and that means open new businesses, move to the city, create new jobs. So, we have opened the doors to a lot of new businesses this year as we see tourism grow we really get to see locals and the community fall back in love with their hometown,” said Brienna Junk, Marketing Director for the City of Savanna.

You can vote for Savanna to win on USA Today’s website. Voting started on January 23 and runs through February 20th. You can vote every day in both categories until voting closes.

