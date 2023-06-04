Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials have confirmed that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered Saturday from a downtown building that partially collapsed May 28.

Sarah Ott, the city’s chief strategy officer, said a media briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

No other information was released Sunday.

On Saturday night, Colvin’s family confirmed to a TV6 crew that he had been found and that they were notified by police and fire chiefs.

Colvin’s family said they will issue a statement but want to thank everyone for their support.

Ott said Sunday that overnight crews continued operations at the building with a focus on the material pile and removing material from the scene.

“This work will continue throughout the day today with crews working 12-hour shifts around the clock,” she said in an email.

