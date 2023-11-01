John Deere Classic announces 2023 Birdies for Charity results

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Classic announced its total contributions and matching percentage for this year’s Birdies for Charity fundraising drive.

JDC officials said they raised more than $14.1 million during the John Deere Classic tournament. That’s more than the $13.9 million raised last year.

Officials say that money will be distributed to 478 different participating charities.

Tournament leaders say it’s an honor to raise this much money to give back to the community.

“It’s an honor for us to be associated with all of the work that our local non-profits are doing,” reflected Tournament Director Andrew Lehman. “To have it all culminate at the end of our year is so rewarding.”

Another big announcement included news that the JDC will continue its ‘Concerts on the Course’ series for three more years.

At the 2023 JDC, big-name country music stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker took to the greens to perform after play ended, and Lehman said adding live music to the JDC is just another way to grow and evolve with the event.

Tournament leaders estimated that there were about 10,000 people at Darius Rucker on Saturday night and about 12,000 people at Blake Shelton on Sunday night after golf concluded.

