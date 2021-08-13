Illinois, like nation, more diverse, urban in last decade

CHICAGO (AP) - Data released Thursday from the 2020 census show Illinois grew more diverse, multiracial and urban over the past decade, just like the nation overall.

The data will have big implications as Democrats use it to redraw congressional boundaries ahead of the 2022 election.

Illinois is one of three states to lose population between 2010 and 2020 and will lose a House seat when the new district maps are drawn.

Democrats will look to eliminate a district currently held by a Republican in central or southern Illinois, where population loss occurred.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.