Gourmet Nuts for the gift-giving season

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brett Bowman is a native to the Quad Cities who has recently, within the past year, launched a company made for the gift-giving season! B’s Gourmet Nuts is doing a number of holiday events around Chicago - including One of a Kind Show at Merchandise Mart December 2nd - 5th and a portion of net proceeds goes towards cancer wellness.

