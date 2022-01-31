Advertisement

Bettendorf knitting expert is a You Tube star

Bettendorf knitting expert is a You Tube star
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tamara Kelly fell in love with knitting and crocheting within minutes of starting her first DIY project.

Twenty years later, the Bettendorf woman’s crochet and knitting tutorial YouTube Channel has over 190,000 subscribers and was featured in the 2021 “United States of YouTube,” which showcases local channels from each state. She was selected to represent Iowa.

Many of Kelly’s videos have thousands of views. The most popular video, with over 1 million views, shows how to crochet a crocodile stitch. New videos come out almost every week. Watch the interview to learn more about the professional hobbyist and You Tube star! Kelly also has a Moogly Blog/website that features how-to knitting or crochet projects.

Tamara Kelly-Moogly (You Tube) / Moogly Blog/website LINK

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Over a foot of snow in central Illinois
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow (Hwy. 34/South) from 7p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday
Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Police: 14-month-old child in Colona battery case dies
Arrives Wednesday into Thursday
Warm start to the work week
The Davenport Fire Department reported one person dead after a garage fire Monday morning in...
Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday

Latest News

According to a media release, an incident occurred at the jail involving the two correctional...
Deputies: 2 Rock Island County correctional officers placed on administrative leave pending investigations
An eighth person has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug conspiracy in...
Last of 8 defendants in Burlington drug conspiracy sentenced to federal prison
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation
GROWTH offering free ‘Personal Growth Workshop’ for Illinois homeowners
The before and after of the Urban Homestead Program.
Davenport opens application for home under Urban Homestead Program