Bettendorf knitting expert is a You Tube star

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tamara Kelly fell in love with knitting and crocheting within minutes of starting her first DIY project.

Twenty years later, the Bettendorf woman’s crochet and knitting tutorial YouTube Channel has over 190,000 subscribers and was featured in the 2021 “United States of YouTube,” which showcases local channels from each state. She was selected to represent Iowa.

Many of Kelly’s videos have thousands of views. The most popular video, with over 1 million views, shows how to crochet a crocodile stitch. New videos come out almost every week. Watch the interview to learn more about the professional hobbyist and You Tube star! Kelly also has a Moogly Blog/website that features how-to knitting or crochet projects.

Tamara Kelly-Moogly (You Tube) / Moogly Blog/website LINK

