Moline council votes to approve special permit for proposed cannabis dispensary

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In a 7-0 vote Tuesday night, Moline city leaders approved an ordinance for a special use permit that will allow a marijuana dispensary to move into an open building.

Dan Dolan is the owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary. The building was a former grocery store and is located on the corner of Avenue of the Cities and 27th Street, Moline.

The approval comes after Moline leaders noticed a discrepancy in their zoning ordinance. Moline has four different overlay districts for marijuana dispensaries. One dispensary is allowed in each district. The proposed space was not included in any.

Tuesday night’s vote confirmed the city will grant the owner a special use permit.

