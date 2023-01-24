“Don’t give up on them”: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers

Hudson Strong Foundation
Hudson Strong Foundation
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of an Eldridge boy fighting cancer is encouraging the community to keep donating to legitimate cancer patients after a Bettendorf woman falsified a cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations.

TV6 spoke with Jessica McKearney, the mother of 5-year-old Hudson, who is fighting cancer about advocacy and fundraising work done through the foundation named after him - the ‘Hudson Strong Foundation’.

McKearney said it’s important for people to keep supporting fundraisers of those actually fighting the disease.

“When Hudson was diagnosed in March of 2019 we were swamped by support from our community and we truly could not have done it without the kind words, the monetary donations, the meal drop-off’s. So, I can’t stress enough how important it is to continue standing behind these kids and fighting with them and rallying with them, and just being there for these families,” said McKearney, “We couldn’t have done it without the support so I just can’t encourage people enough to not forget about them and don’t give up on them and just - believe that there are some families out there that are struggling and they still need us.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
The investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, Gustafson...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
Studio D3
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, ‘Students First Act,’ has been passed by Iowa House and will...
Iowa House passes Gov. Kim Reynolds’ ‘Students First Act’

Latest News

A judge on Jan. 10 found Diane J. Wall accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment...
Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private...
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law