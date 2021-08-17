Advertisement

West Central School District’s recognition status lowered after defying Gov. Pritzker’s school mask mandate

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Board of Education has lowered the recognition status of West Central School District less than a week after the school board voted to ignore Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Paula Markey said she received a letter from ISBE lowering the district’s recognition status to “on probation” for exhibiting “deficiencies that present a health hazard or a danger to students or staff.”

Markey further said in the letter that ISBE will be contacting her to set up a phone conference to discuss compliance issues with represented of the state board and that the district must submit a corrective plan to the Regional Superintendent of Schools and State Superintendent within 60 days.

On Aug. 10, the West Central School District Board of Education voted 5-2 to start the 2021-22 school year without requiring masks for students, defying Pritzker’s school mask for all Prek-12 schools.

If ISBE revokes the district’s recognition status, state and federal funding could be cut and students would be ineligible to participate in athletics.

In a message to Illinois superintendents, Dr. Carmen Ayala, State Superintendent of Education, said non-compliance with the governor’s mandate is, “not an option.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.
Bettendorf police asking for assistance in locating person linked to identity theft investigation
DELTA VARIANT BREAKDOWN
A breakdown of the COVID-19 Delta variant and preventative measures
3 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson County

Latest News

The West Central School District in Henderson County is seeing a lower recognition status. The...
West Central School District recognition status lowered
A man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a shooting on New Year’s Day in Galesburg
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in Galesburg New Year’s Day shooting
Team Rubicon gears up for work in Haiti after devastating earthquake
Team Rubicon gears up for work in Haiti after devastating earthquake
Burlington’s Dankwardt Park Pool is closing early for the season, according to the city.
Burlington pool closes to work on ‘communication, policies’